Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.29. 663,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,415,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

