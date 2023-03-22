Forte Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,068 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 2,842,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

