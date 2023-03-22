Forte Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,239 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 157,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

