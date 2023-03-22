Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.47. 203,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.02. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $501.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

