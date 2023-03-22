Forte Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,115. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

