Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

