Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 3,173,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

