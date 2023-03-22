Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 376,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,743. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
