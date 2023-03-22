Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 376,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,743. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.