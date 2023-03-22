Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 482,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

