Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 24,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $52.48.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

