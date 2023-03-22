Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 2,991,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

