Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 2,825,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.