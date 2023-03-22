Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 81,102 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2,317.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.60 on Wednesday. 536,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,118. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

