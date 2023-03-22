Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 2,339,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,427,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.