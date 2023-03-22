Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 250,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.