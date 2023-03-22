Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EWRE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,649. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.