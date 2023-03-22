Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

