Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,241 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 688,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

KO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 2,463,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966,430. The company has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

