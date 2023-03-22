Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

