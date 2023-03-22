Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.94. 152,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,130. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

