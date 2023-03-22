Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

