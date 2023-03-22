Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SCZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,095. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

