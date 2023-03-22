Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 81,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

