Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,978 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 157,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

