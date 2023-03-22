Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,647 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 35,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

