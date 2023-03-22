Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 17.05% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSPY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 811,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SSPY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

