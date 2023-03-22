Frax Price Reaches $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $11.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

