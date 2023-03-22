Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. 750,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,733,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock worth $21,878,194. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

