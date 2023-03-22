Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.