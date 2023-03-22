Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
