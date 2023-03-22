Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 5.8%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.82. 2,149,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,432,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.