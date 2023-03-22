Fruth Investment Management Buys New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 73.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. 16,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,302. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

