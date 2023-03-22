Fruth Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 121.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albany International Price Performance

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 18,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,413. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

