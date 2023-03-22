Fruth Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,949. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.