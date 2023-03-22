Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 824,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

