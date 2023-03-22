Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,367. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

