Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.