Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.7 %

SON traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,755. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

