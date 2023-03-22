Fruth Investment Management Sells 700 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 342,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

