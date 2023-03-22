Fruth Investment Management Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. 1,079,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

