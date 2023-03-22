FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.35. 42,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 22.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 38.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $676,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

