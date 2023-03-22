Function X Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and approximately $260,850.25 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
