F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

MDT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 597,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,700. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

