F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 401,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,204,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 207,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also

