F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

