F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
