F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.85. The stock had a trading volume of 164,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.