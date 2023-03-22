G999 Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,764.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

