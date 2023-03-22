Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 1.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Gafisa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.0257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

