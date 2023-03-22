Gala Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $226.43 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Gala has a market capitalization of $300.88 million and $226.43 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

