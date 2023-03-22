Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,505 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

