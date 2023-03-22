Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

